First Trust Municipal High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI remained flat at $47.54 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,455. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
