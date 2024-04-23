First Trust Municipal High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI remained flat at $47.54 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,455. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.