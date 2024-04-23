GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $978,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,620. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

