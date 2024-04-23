Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Up 0.8 %

IVAC opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IVAC

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.