Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 6.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,116,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,819,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.07.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.