Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 6.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,116,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,819,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

