Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $169,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

