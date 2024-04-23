iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

