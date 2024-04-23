Monument Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 689,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.