Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.