Monument Capital Management Acquires 139 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 395,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

