BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 18,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,670. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
