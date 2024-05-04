Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,992 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Nutanix worth $37,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 61.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 576,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 641.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 1,640,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,573. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -172.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

