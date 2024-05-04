InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

TSE IPO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.35. 104,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of C$47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.285073 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

