NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.49 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00010532 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and $490.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00058151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,349,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,164,766 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,187,252,038 with 1,064,993,288 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.00451779 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $547,197,204.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

