PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $423,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $351,525,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $277,117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $200,528,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,359. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.