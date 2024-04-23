Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $976.41.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $900.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $952.07 and a 200 day moving average of $892.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $339,594,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

