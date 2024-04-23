United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business's revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

