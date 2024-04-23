Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

SIMO opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

