MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,439. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

