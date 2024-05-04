Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.555 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.23. 1,202,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company has a market cap of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 EPS for the current year.

GWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. 70.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

