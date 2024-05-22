BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,354,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 892,398 shares.The stock last traded at $52.53 and had previously closed at $52.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 144,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

