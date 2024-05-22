Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.51. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 978,473 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $79,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 950,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

