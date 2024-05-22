AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.93. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 69,265 shares.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

