UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 4,504,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,874. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. American National Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

