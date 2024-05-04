KOK (KOK) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded up 53.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, KOK has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $223,826.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011941 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.67 or 0.99818935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00317413 USD and is down -12.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $211,132.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

