Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 47,867 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,867 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

