Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,534. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $43,323,263. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

