iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Raised by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 248,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,745. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

