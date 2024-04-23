Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,520 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEIM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 16,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

