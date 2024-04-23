Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Position Decreased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,375 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Kearny Financial worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 118.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 497,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,669.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Petermann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $98,664. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

