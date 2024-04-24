10,811 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

