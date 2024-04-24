Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

