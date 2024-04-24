Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $470,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFAT stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.