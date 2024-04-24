3,102 Shares in Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDMA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that may hold any asset class. The fund seeks total return. GDMA was launched on Nov 14, 2018 and is managed by Gadsden.

