864 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
