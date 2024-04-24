Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

