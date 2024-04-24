EMCOR Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY24 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $338.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.31. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $369.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

