Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

TBBK opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Bancorp has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TBBK

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.