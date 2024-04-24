Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000-2.500 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Hub Group stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

