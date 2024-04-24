Reviewing Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33

B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.14%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% B&G Foods -3.21% 8.68% 1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -18.76 B&G Foods $2.06 billion 0.42 -$66.20 million ($0.88) -12.57

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B&G Foods. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Oxus Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition



Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About B&G Foods



B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

