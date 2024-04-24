Roku (ROKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

