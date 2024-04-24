Head to Head Comparison: Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) versus ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A ParkerVision N/A -25.29% 128.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 86.55 ParkerVision $25.00 million 0.50 $9.52 million $0.06 2.34

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and ParkerVision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ParkerVision has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nordic Semiconductor ASA beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders. It also provides Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Amazon sidewalk; multiprotocol SoCs; Bluetooth wireless technology; security solution; power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, and nPM6001 PMIC; cloud services, such as location, security, and device management services; nRF Cloud solution; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as audio, automotive, asset tracking, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, smart agriculture, smart home and metering, education, building automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

