MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.