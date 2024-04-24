Old Republic International (ORI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.