Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388,740.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.