Brokers Set Expectations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $457.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $404.91 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day moving average of $398.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

