Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Sify Technologies Limited Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.19 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

