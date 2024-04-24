Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $380.80

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.80.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $266.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

