Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $380.80

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.80.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $266.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Featured Stories
