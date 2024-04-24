Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $645.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms have commented on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

