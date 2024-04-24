Analysts Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target at $27.35

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYCR

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,398 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $19,610,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.