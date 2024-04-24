Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $8.44

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

VTEX stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in VTEX by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 3,410,937 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in VTEX by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 87,947 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VTEX by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

